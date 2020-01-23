Cornhole tournament to benefit the Fragile X Foundation

(Mass Appeal) – The Fragile X Foundation serves those afflicted with Fragile X syndrome (FXS), which is a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, behavioral and learning challenges, and various physical characteristics.

A cornhole tournament benefiting the Fragile X Foundation takes place Sunday January 26th at the Hadley American Legion Post 271 162 Russell Street Hadley, MA.

For more information call Denise at 413-695-0385 or visit them on FaceBook at: 5th annual Hadley Corn Hole Championship