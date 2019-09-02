Cornhole tournament with the Springfield Kiwanis Club

Joe Lepper and Jennifer Ducharme, from the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, previewed their annual Cornhole Tournament.
“NAME OF EVENT: 8th Annual Kiwanis Cornhole Tournament
DATES & TIMES: September 7, 2019 – 11AM
ADDRESS: Springfield Elks Club, 440 Tiffany Street, Springfield, MA 01108
ABOUT THE EVENT:
64-team double elimination charity cornhole tournament to benefit the Kiwanis Club of Springfield Mass Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, committed to supporting children in Greater Springfield MA
$1,000 in prize money for winners ($500 1st, $300 2nd, $200 3rd)
All players entered to win $1,100 Boston Bruins prize package
Cash bar, concessions, and raffle on site
Children’s activities (face painting, arts and crafts, big Jenga, and cornhole)
$50 entry for 2-person team – sign up online today!
Sponsorship opportunities are still available – get your business name on a board!”
RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: