LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDevelopment announced that they have provided an $800,000 loan to Eagle Mill Redevelopment, LLC to redevelop the former Eagle Mill into a mixed-use complex featuring 128 residential housing units and 14,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Built-in 1808, Eagle Mill is located along the Housatonic River in Lee which was the national leader in papermaking and home to 25 paper mills. As operations dwindled, Eagle Mill closed in 2008 resulting in the loss of 165 factory jobs and has remained vacant since.