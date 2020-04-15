COVID-19: A first hand account of one local family’s experience with the virus

(Mass Appeal) – As we enter the peak time for the coronavirus, the unfortunate reality is that we are likely to see more and more people we know contracting it. Jessie-Sierra Ross, blogger at Straight to the Hips, Baby, normally joins us to share mouth-watering, elevated recipes. However today she joined us with her first hand account of her family’s experience with the virus.

According to Ross, one of the most significant symptoms was lack of taste and smell, which she is still experiencing two weeks after the onset of the virus. Although she and her husband experienced serious fatigue and bad headaches, she said she was fortunate that they had what’s considered a mild case.

Ross’ children also contracted with virus, but to much relief, they didn’t experience much discomfort from it. She emphasized the importance of social distancing to keep others safe.