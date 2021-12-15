COVID-19 mortgage forbearance period coming to an end

BOSTON (SHNS) - Fenway Park will reopen as a mass vaccination site as soon as January in an effort to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines as cases surge in Massachusetts, and around the country, according to a senior Baker administration official.

Gov. Charlie Baker has also asked every city and town in the state to consider setting up local clinics for residents to get vaccinated, hoping to speed the process of vaccinating more of the population. Commercial pharmacies continue to have availability, but more and more locations are booking out weeks ahead of time, according to an official.