COVID-19 mortgage forbearance period coming to an end

(Mass Appeal) – With the cold weather here, and being right in the middle of the holidays, the last thing families need to be worrying about is losing the roof over their heads. Unfortunately those homeowners that had to take a COVID-19 forbearance early on have are now facing their forbearance period coming to an end and we have to resume payments, or face foreclosure, we want homeowners to know there are options. Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam to talk with us about options after your forbearance plan comes to an end.