COVID-19: New CDC Guidelines for expecting mothers

(Mass Appeal) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for expecting mothers and Lauren Harris, owner of the Center for Perinatal Wellness, joined us with an explanation of what it all means for parents to be.

According to Harris, currently there is no evidence that moms pass on the virus to their babies. Not only that, but moms who tested positive for virus did not have traces of it in their breast milk, cord blood or amniotic fluid.

Harris noted that expecting mothers are asked to follow the same precautions as everyone else – self-quarantine, keep washing your hands. New moms can use this required time at home to bond with their new babies.

