Covid-19 Response fund raising money to help our community

(Mass Appeal) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is working to raise money to help members of our community most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Katie Zobel, President & CEO of The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts tells us more.

Their COVID-19 Response Fund provides grant money to local nonprofit organizations to help with emergency assistance.
Local businesses have already contributed more than $2 million dollars to the fund, but you can help, too.

To help support the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit www.CommunityFoundation.org.

