COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Western Mass

(Mass Appeal) – As of today, Monday February 1st, the covid-19 vaccine is now available for people in Massachusetts aged 75 and older as well as for some other high-risk groups, but there are still many questions about how and when to get it. Dr. Robert Roose, Mercy’s Chief Medical Officer is here to share his insight.

Locations of vaccination sites can be found on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website or you can search for available times to schedule your vaccination at the Eastfield Mall.