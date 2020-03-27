COVID Crisis: Is now a good time to job hunt?

(Mass Appeal) – If you’ve been laid off or are unhappy with your place of employment, you might be thinking about beginning a job search. Certified Career Coach Jess Dods joins us with advice on how to proceed.

According to Dods, the short answer is yes, start to look for a job. Use this time at home to network remotely, update your resume and research companies.

Dods added that you should remember to dress professionally when you are interviewing – even if it’s a remote interview using online technology. It’s important to make a good impression.