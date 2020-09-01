Cozy up to a warm plum and almond crisp

(Mass Appeal) - With the primary election being held today and the presidential election around the corner, it's an important time of year to emphasize and teach children the responsibilities of US citizenship. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, author of "Simple Habits of Exceptional (but not perfect) Parents," joined us with more.

According to Dolan-Del Vecchio, reinforce what they are learning in school with open and honest conversations. Talk about important principals from the Constitution, like freedom of speech and religion.