Cozy up to a warm plum and almond crisp

(Mass Appeal) – Stone fruit is abundant these days, so chef and cookbook author Betty Rosbottom showed us how to make a elegant warm plum and almond crisp – best topped with vanilla ice cream!
Warm Plum and Almond Crisp
Plum filling:
- 2 1/2 firm, slightly under-ripe plums – preferably Santa Rosa or other large, dark red or purple plums
- 4 1/3 tbs sugar, plus extra if needed
- 1 1/4 grated orange zest (the zest of about one large navel orange)
- 4 tbs cornstarch
- 1/2 tea ground cinnamon
- 1/8 ground ginger
Almond streusel topping:
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 3/8 tea ground cinnamon
- 3/4 sliced almonds
- 6 tbs chilled unsalted butter, diced (plus extra for greasing baking dish)
- Confectioner’s sugar
- Vanilla or ginger ice cream (optional)
Preparation:
- Arrange a rack at center position and preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Butter a shallow 2 quart baking dish.
- For the filling, halve plums and remove stems if any. Then, using a sharp paring knife, cut out the pit in one half and remove the slightly tough center core from the other half. Cut each half into 4 wedges, and place them in a large bowl.
- Add the sugar and orange zest to a medium mixing bowl, and then using your fingertips rub the orange zest into the sugar until blended for a few seconds. Add cornstarch, cinnamon, and ginger, and whisk mixture to blend. Sprinkle mixture over the plums, and using two large spoons, toss until dry ingredients start to dissolve in juices of the fruit. Taste and add extra sugar if plums are too tart. Spread the plum mixture (and any juices collected in the bowl) into the baking dish.
- For almond streusel topping, in a medium bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Add the almonds and butter, and then using your fingertips, combine the ingredients until crumbly. Pat the streusel mixture evenly on top of the plums.
- Bake the crisp until the topping is golden brown, the juices are bubbling, and the plums are tender when pierced with a knife, about 45 to 50 minutes. Remove and cool 5 to 10 minutes. (Crisp can be baked 6 hours ahead; cool, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature for 30 minutes. Then cover very loosely with a sheet of foil and reheat in a 350 degree oven until warm and topping is crisp, 15 minutes or more.)
- To serve, sprinkle crisp with confectioners’ sugar, and then spoon some of the crisp onto 6 individual dessert plates. Garnish each serving with a scoop of ice cream and, if you like, with a mint sprig. Serves 6.
Copyright Betty Rosbottom 2020