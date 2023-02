(MASS APPEAL) – Before American Hearth Month wraps up, we want to teach you an emergency lifesaving procedure. CPR is performed when the heart stops beating, and can increase someones chances of survival. Mark Dion, a Professional Development Coordinator, explains how it’s done on infants and adults.

Cooley Dickinson CPR Classes

Visit cooleydickinson.org/events/basic-life-support-bls/ for upcoming CPR classes.

Sponsored by: Mass General Brigham Cooley Dickinson Hospital