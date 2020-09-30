Craft Week: An introduction to quilting

(Mass Appeal) – Do you love to sew, or would you like to create an heirloom to pass on to future generations? Quilting may be a good hobby to try. Valerie Morton is the Owner of Quilts & Treasures, Inc. She shares the basic supplies needed to get started in quilting.

Choosing fabrics for your quilt can be a bit daunting with so many options. Valerie recommends selecting from 100% cotton quilting fabrics because the higher thread count gives a smoother finish with more durability.

Your bolt of fabric may help you choose coordinating colors for your quilt. Look on the selvedge edge for swatches of the colors used in the design.