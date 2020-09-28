Craft Week: Celebrate the season and make hand painted wine glasses

(Mass Appeal) – Painting is such a relaxing way to spend the time and taking on a small painting project can make it less intimidating. Kristina Lough, owner of Painted by the Shore, joined us to demonstrate how to paint charming little apples on wine glasses.

Lough first demonstrated how simple it was to paint the apples with small brushes and craft paint. Then if you’d like to get the kids involved, she showed us to make apples with thumb prints.

After a quick bake in the oven, these glasses should then be safe for the top rack of the dishwasher!