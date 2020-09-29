Craft Week: Fun and seasonal crafts for kids

(Mass Appeal) – Craft week would not be complete if we didn’t include the kids! Valerie Smart, creator of the blog The413Mom.com, joined us with two craft ideas that are perfect for the kiddos!

Smart first showed us how to make calico corn – simply with pipe cleaners and pony beads! Make a star with four pipe cleaners and twist to stay in place. Thread with the colorful pony beads and then twist at the top for colorful ear of calico corn!

Next Smart showed us what she uses as a remote learning break for her kids. Cut the bottom of a paper cup out and then draw a face on the cup. Put a balloon on the bottom of the cup and it can be filled with confetti that will sprinkle all over when the balloon is pulled and then released.