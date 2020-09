(Mass Appeal) - Do you love to sew, or would you like to create an heirloom to pass on to future generations? Quilting may be a good hobby to try. Valerie Morton is the Owner of Quilts & Treasures, Inc. She shares the basic supplies needed to get started in quilting.

Choosing fabrics for your quilt can be a bit daunting with so many options. Valerie recommends selecting from 100% cotton quilting fabrics because the higher thread count gives a smoother finish with more durability.