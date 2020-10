(Mass Appeal) – We wrapped up craft week by making our own scarecrows with Bob Plasse, president of Westfield on the Weekends.

Plasse showed us how to make scarecrow with simple household items, like corn on the cob, pillow cases, plastic bags and buttons.

Westfield on the Weekends has scarecrow making workshops you can sig up for next weekend. They’ve also re-imagined Pumpkin Fest this year with a series of fun events. Visit WestfieldontheWeekends.com for more information.