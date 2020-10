(Mass Appeal) – We’re wrapping up craft week with a lesson on clay sculpting. Laura Franco, Owner of Potterville Pottery in West Springfield joins us from her studio to show us how to work with clay.

Once the masks are sculpted, they are kiln-fired to harden them. Then they are glazed with special paint and re-fired to create a glass-like finish with vibrant colors.

Potterville Pottery offers craft kids for children including clay for sculpting.