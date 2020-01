(Mass Appeal) – There’s nothing more special than a gift you make yourself and while a card is great, a personalized gift made from metal has more lasting power. Metalsmith and educator Heather Beck came to Studio 1A to show us how to make a heart necklace from copper.

Beck, who runs programs from her studio in Eastworks, showed us how to hammer letters in the copper heart using special tools.

Beck then weathered the copper heart to give it lovely patina.