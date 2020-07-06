Craving fried chicken? Try this healthier version instead

(Mass Appeal) – Today is National Fried Chicken day, and we have a recipe alternative that will save you some calories! Danielle Formaro is the Author of Add THIS to Your Plate, and she joins us with an alternative way to make crispy, satisfying chicken without all that oil.

Crispy “fried” chicken

Chicken and Marination Process

2-1/2 lbs of chicken thighs and drumsticks

32 oz of buttermilk

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons of minced fresh garlic

Breading Ingredients

1 cup wheat flour

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

1- 1/2 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp each of : Italian seasoning, cumin, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, coriander, chili powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp red pepper (optional if would like spicy

4 eggs (whisked) and put aside

Avocado oil for frying

Avocado or coconut cooking spray

Directions:

Pour buttermilk Into large bowl and add garlic and cayenne pepper. Then add chicken, cover and let marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes or more but no longer than 8 hours.

In a bowl combine all. Breading ingredients and mix with a fork. Then place crumbs in a shallow dish for dredging.

Have chicken, eggs and breadcrumbs in an assembly line (in that order)

Take a piece of chicken from buttermilk, let drip for a second, then dip in egg mixture, then lightly coat each side with crumb mixture and place on a flat pan lined with parchment paper.

Repeat this process until all chicken is done.

Spray the top of the chicken with cooking spray. Then bake on 450 for 30 minutes or when internal temperature reaches 180 degrees.

On medium/high heat in a non stick pan, line the bottom with some avocado oil (about 1/4 cup) and let heat for 1-2 min.

Take each price of chicken and sautéed each side for about a minute and a half or until golden and crispy on each side.

Enjoy with a favorite dipping sauce!