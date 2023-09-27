(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a comfort food classic to serve alongside your next main dish you can’t go wrong with potatoes! So let’s take it up a notch. To help do that is cookbook author Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby.

Smoked Cheddar Cheese Scalloped Potatoes

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

  • 4 small shallots, minced
  • 1 clove fresh garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup shredded smoked cheddar
  • 1/2 cup shredded monterey jack cheese
  • 2 pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F and reserve a 3 quart (13″ x 9″) casserole dish for baking. 
  2. Wash and peel the potatoes. Using a mandoline slicer, slice the potatoes into 1/8 inch thick rounds. You can also do this step by hand with a sharp knife.
  3. Add the potato slices to a large mixing bowl of ice water, to prevent browning. Reserve.
  4. Mince the garlic and shallots. Reserve.
  5. In a Dutch oven or large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat, until foamy.
  6. Add the garlic and shallot to the melted butter and cook until slightly translucent & soft. Stir occasionally. Lower the temperature if the aromatics start to brown. About 5 minutes.
  7. Add the flour, a pinch of salt, and several grinds of fresh black pepper to the pot. 
  8. Continue stirring and cook the flour with the aromatics, until it reaches a light brown color. This is our roux for the cheese sauce. Cook for about 3 minutes.
  9. Next, add the milk to the pot and continue stirring. Heat until the sauce reaches a low simmer and has thickened to coat the back of a spoon. 5-7 minutes.
  10. After thickening, remove the pot from the heat and add half of the shredded cheese to the sauce base. Stir to combine. Adjust the salt and pepper to taste. Reserve.
  11. Drain the potatoes in a colander over the sink, and return to the mixing bowl.
  12. Take the casserole dish and spread a thin layer of the cheese sauce all over the bottom.
  13. Next, start to layer your potato slices in a shingle pattern (overlapping rows) in one large layer. The potatoes should resemble fish scales when layered correctly.
  14. Now, add half of the cheese sauce over the first layer of potatoes. Sprinkle the remaining shredded cheese on top. 
  15. Repeat another overlapping layer of potato slices and spread the last of the cheese sauce on top.
  16. Cover the casserole dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake on the center rack of the oven for 40 minutes.
  17. After 40 minutes, uncover the casserole dish and continue to bake for 25-30 minutes, until bubbling and slightly golden on top.
  18. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.