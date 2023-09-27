(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a comfort food classic to serve alongside your next main dish you can’t go wrong with potatoes! So let’s take it up a notch. To help do that is cookbook author Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby.

Smoked Cheddar Cheese Scalloped Potatoes

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

4 small shallots, minced

1 clove fresh garlic, minced

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups whole milk

1 cup shredded smoked cheddar

1/2 cup shredded monterey jack cheese

2 pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Instructions