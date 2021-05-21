Creamy Coconut Pearl Paloma cocktail recipe

(Mass Appeal) – What’s dessert without a delicious cocktail! Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, “Straight to the Hips, Baby” is back with a twist on the traditional Paloma.

INGREDIENTS:
makes 1 drink

2.5 ounces boxed unsweetened coconut milk
1.5 ounces fresh lime juice
1 ounce simple syrup
2 ounces reposado tequila
1 ounce elderflower liqueur
ice
optional lime wheels or edible flowers for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In one half of a shaker, pour all of the liquids.
  2. Next, add a large handful of ice.
  3. Close the shaker and shake vigorously until frosted. About 30 seconds.
  4. Prepare a coupe or old fashioned glass with ice.
  5. Strain your cocktail into the glass and garnish with lime wheels or edible flowers.

