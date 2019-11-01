Creamy gorgonzola teriyaki chicken pasta with Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) – Mike Harrison, Head Chef at the Seasons Restaurant in Buckley Healthcare Center, showed us how to make a creamy gorgonzola teriyaki chicken pasta.

For more information on Buckley Healthcare, you can head to BuckleyHealthcare.com, or call them at (413) 774-3143.



Ingredients:



1 package (16 ounces) penne pasta

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup white wine

4 Tablespoons Teriyaki Sauce

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup chicken broth

2 cups crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

6 to 8 fresh sage leaves, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and minced fresh parsley

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, brown chicken in oil on all sides.

Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add wine,Teriyaki, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan.

Add cream and broth; cook until sauce is slightly thickened and chicken is no longer pink.

Stir in the Gorgonzola cheese, sage, salt and pepper; cook just until cheese is melted. Drain pasta; toss with sauce.

Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and parsley

