Creamy gorgonzola teriyaki chicken pasta with Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) – Mike Harrison, Head Chef at the Seasons Restaurant in Buckley Healthcare Center, showed us how to make a creamy gorgonzola teriyaki chicken pasta.
For more information on Buckley Healthcare, you can head to BuckleyHealthcare.com, or call them at (413) 774-3143.
Ingredients:
1 package (16 ounces) penne pasta
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large garlic clove, minced
1/4 cup white wine
4 Tablespoons Teriyaki Sauce
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup chicken broth
2 cups crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
6 to 8 fresh sage leaves, thinly sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and minced fresh parsley
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, brown chicken in oil on all sides.
- Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add wine,Teriyaki, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan.
- Add cream and broth; cook until sauce is slightly thickened and chicken is no longer pink.
- Stir in the Gorgonzola cheese, sage, salt and pepper; cook just until cheese is melted. Drain pasta; toss with sauce.
- Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and parsley
Promotional consideration provided by: Buckley Healthcare Center