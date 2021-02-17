Creamy parmesan polenta with roasted wild mushrooms

(Mass Appeal) – Valentine’s Day may be over, but these cold temperatures mean it’s still the perfect time to share a warm and comforting dinner with someone you love.

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to show us a vegetarian meal that is packed with flavor and rich texture – a creamy parmesan polenta with roasted wild mushrooms!

Ingredients:
1-pound mixed wild mushrooms and portabella
1 medium shallot, chopped
2 tbs. olive oil
1 tbs. fresh thyme
1 tsp. fresh rosemary
2 tbs. chopped fresh parsley
1 ¾ cup Yellow Cornmeal
2 tsp. Sea Salt
5 cups Vegetable or Chicken Stock
½ cup milk
¼ to a 1/3 of a cup parmesan cheese
High-quality balsamic vinegar


Preheat the oven to 400°. Toss the washed and trimmed mushrooms and chopped shallot with the 2-tbs. olive oil, 1 tbs. fresh thyme and fresh rosemary and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.
Bring 5 cups of vegetable stock to a boil in a heavy bottom saucepan. Add 2 tsp. sea salt. Gradually, whisk in cornmeal. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the mixture thickens and the cornmeal is tender, stirring often, about 15-18 minutes. Add the 10-minute market before fully cooked add in the ½ cup milk. Once the polenta is done take off the heat and stir in the parmesan cheese.
To serve place a bed of the creamy parmesan polenta down and lay the roasted mushrooms down the center of the polenta. Drizzle with high-quality balsamic vinegar a garnish with the chopped fresh parsley.

