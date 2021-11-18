(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen this time to prepare a dessert for our vegan thanksgiving! What could be better than a creamy vegan pumpkin mousse!

Ingredients:

1 can (15 oz) organic pumpkin

1 package (15 oz) firm or silken tofu

⅔ cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ginger

¼ tsp allspice

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Taste and add more sugar or other sweetener to increase sweetness until the desired amount is achieved.

Makes 2 cups

