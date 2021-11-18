(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen this time to prepare a dessert for our vegan thanksgiving! What could be better than a creamy vegan pumpkin mousse!
Ingredients:
1 can (15 oz) organic pumpkin
1 package (15 oz) firm or silken tofu
⅔ cup brown sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ginger
¼ tsp allspice
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Taste and add more sugar or other sweetener to increase sweetness until the desired amount is achieved.
Makes 2 cups
Catherine
Catherine Mona Cappa
That’s the vegan pumpkin mousse