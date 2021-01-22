(Mass Appeal) – Soup is such a wonderful winter dish on these cold winter nights – it warms you from the inside out.

The wonderful Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef is with us to share the recipe for creamy winter potato and leek soup!

Creamy Winter Potato and Leek Soup with a Choice of Garnishes

This potato and leek soup is a traditional French classic to which I’ve added a little crème fraiche and half and half for a richer texture. For garnishes I’ve included several different combinations, all of which complement this potage.

Grated Gruyère, chopped dill, and homemade croutons are a winning trio, as is grated white cheddar, bacon, and scallions. For blue cheese fans, crumble your favorite blue, and pair with sautéed mushrooms, and toasted croutons, plus a few rosemary sprigs. For an Italian accent, try grated Fontina along with sautéed sweet Italian sausage, and torn basil leaves. And, for a Greek touch, there’s crumbled feta, scallions, and chopped dill.

6 tbsp unsalted butter

4 cups chopped leeks

4 cups diced Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice (about 1 3/4 pds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock

1/2 cup Half and Half

1/2 cup crème fraîche

For soup, heat butter in a large, heavy pot set over medium heat. When hot, add leeks and potatoes and season with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring often, just until leeks start to soften slightly, 4 to 5 minutes. . Add stock, and 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Bring mixture to a simmer, then reduce heat and cook, uncovered at a simmer until potatoes are very tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Purée the soup in a food processor, blender, or food mill, and return the soup to the pot. Or, use an immersion blender to purée the soup in the pot. Whisk in Half and Half and crème fraîche. Season the soup with more salt and pepper if needed. At serving time, ladle soup into bowls and serve with your choice of garnishes. Serves 6 to 8.

Garnish Combinations with Prep Notes

Grated Gruyère, fresh chopped dill, toasted bread croutons

Crumbled blue cheese, sautéed mushrooms, toasted croutons, few small rosemary sprigs

Crumbled feta, fresh chopped dill, scallions

Grated white cheddar, bacon, scallions

Grated Italian Fontina, sautéed sweet Italian sausage scented with fennel, toasted croutons, torn basil leaves