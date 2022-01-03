Create a personalized plan to tackle your nutrition goals for the new year

(Mass Appeal) – It’s no surprise that the most popular new year’s resolution is to embrace a healthier lifestyle. And where does that all begin? Right here in the kitchen! Andrea Luttrell, a Big Y registered dietitian, is here to show us how to make a delicious meal and achieve our nutrition goals for 2022.
Skillet Stuffed Peppers
his flavorful recipe is a cinch to make and is made with 4 Food Groups, providing lean protein, whole grains, vegetables and a source of dairy.
INGREDIENTS:
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 pound ground turkey
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup brown rice, uncooked
2 cups chicken broth, divided
1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, with juice
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Fresh parsley, for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey and cook until no longer pink.
- Add onion, green pepper, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Cook, while stirring, until vegetables begin to soften.
- Add uncooked rice, half the chicken broth and diced tomatoes with liquid. Continue to cook uncovered, while stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 15 minutes.
- Add remaining chicken broth and cook another 10-15 minutes or until rice is tender and all the liquid has absorbed, with ground turkey reaching 165 degrees Fahrenheit with an instant-read food thermometer.
- Remove skillet from heat, top with cheddar cheese and cover pan until cheese has melted. When ready to serve, garnish with parsley and enjoy!