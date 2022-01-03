Create a personalized plan to tackle your nutrition goals for the new year

(Mass Appeal) – It’s no surprise that the most popular new year’s resolution is to embrace a healthier lifestyle. And where does that all begin? Right here in the kitchen! Andrea Luttrell, a Big Y registered dietitian, is here to show us how to make a delicious meal and achieve our nutrition goals for 2022.

Skillet Stuffed Peppers

his flavorful recipe is a cinch to make and is made with 4 Food Groups, providing lean protein, whole grains, vegetables and a source of dairy.

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound ground turkey

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup brown rice, uncooked

2 cups chicken broth, divided

1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, with juice

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Fresh parsley, for garnish

DIRECTIONS: