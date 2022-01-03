Create a personalized plan to tackle your nutrition goals for the new year

(Mass Appeal) – It’s no surprise that the most popular new year’s resolution is to embrace a healthier lifestyle. And where does that all begin? Right here in the kitchen! Andrea Luttrell, a Big Y registered dietitian, is here to show us how to make a delicious meal and achieve our nutrition goals for 2022.

Skillet Stuffed Peppers

his flavorful recipe is a cinch to make and is made with 4 Food Groups, providing lean protein, whole grains, vegetables and a source of dairy.

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 pound ground turkey
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup brown rice, uncooked
2 cups chicken broth, divided
1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, with juice
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey and cook until no longer pink.
  2. Add onion, green pepper, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Cook, while stirring, until vegetables begin to soften.
  3. Add uncooked rice, half the chicken broth and diced tomatoes with liquid. Continue to cook uncovered, while stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 15 minutes.
  4. Add remaining chicken broth and cook another 10-15 minutes or until rice is tender and all the liquid has absorbed, with ground turkey reaching 165 degrees Fahrenheit with an instant-read food thermometer.
  5. Remove skillet from heat, top with cheddar cheese and cover pan until cheese has melted. When ready to serve, garnish with parsley and enjoy!

