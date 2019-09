(Mass Appeal) – Kristina Lough from Painted by the Shore came to Studio 1A to show us how to create a lovely welcome sign, perfect for fall decorating.

Lough took a piece of a three panel crate and painted it with chalkboard paint. When the paint was dry she used chalk to draw the design, which included the word “welcome” along with a pumpkin.

Using acrylic paint, we painted in the pumpkins and the sign was completed in just minutes.