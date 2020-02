(Mass Appeal) – Valentine’s Decorations don’t all have to be red, pink, and purple! Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, joined us to show a DIY Valentine’s Day garland using more sophisticated neutral colors.

Boutet used pre-cut hearts from a craft store and wound them with white yard.

She then added two wooden beads to the top before attaching and hanging them from a longer string to create a garland.