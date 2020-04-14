Create an adorable “hug” with this crafty Mother’s Day Gift

(Mass Appeal) – There’s no better time than the present to make a homemade Mother’s Day gift with your kids! Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, joined us with her two little helpers to demonstrate how it’s done.

Boutet showed us how to make hand prints in salt dough that are strung together to create a virtual hug. After you make the dough, roll it out, cut out a circle and press your child’s hand in it. After baking, string the two hands together for a little hug.

Salt Dough

4 cups of flour

1 cup of salt

1.5 cups of warm water

Mix and then knead for 10 minutes. Bake your hand print at 250 degrees for two hours.