Create your own avocado toast bar

Mary Reilly, Executive Chef at Westfield State University, helped us create our own avocado toast bar – which will be available at the upcoming Brunch & Brews for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Event Coordinator Jennifer Therkelsen previewed this Saturday’s festivities, and how the proceeds will help their mission to provide nourishment to people in need.

“Brunch & Brews

Saturday, June 15, 2019

11:30am-2:30pm

$40 – includes admission, your first flight, pint, or mimosa, and full breakfast buffet & stations

Visit Foodbankwma.org/brunchbrews for tickets and more information”

“Enjoy a delicious brunch prepared by award winning chefs from Westfield State Dining, along with a selection of craft beers and other libations from Westfield River Brewing Company. Take in the picturesque views of Westfield River’s 73 acres of meadow and forest, while playing lawn games and listening to live music by the incredible Grayson Ty. “