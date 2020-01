(Mass Appeal) – Looking to add a personal touch to your home decorating? Laurie Kamins and Debbie Cole of Hammer & Stain Western Mass have some great ideas and taught us how to create a customized sign.

The first step is to secure a piece of wood and sand it until it’s smooth. Next, you want to pick a stain color.

Using a custom-made stencil that adheres to the board, you can paint a perfect sign!