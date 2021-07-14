Creating a delicious fresh fruit & vegetable cheese board

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Like a lot of people, the weekends are meant for relaxing. Sitting on your patio or deck enjoying a beverage and some snacks might be right up your alley. However, do you find that sometimes the snacks get boring? Our friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, “Straight to the Hips, Baby”, is here with advice on creating some simple alfresco snacking options by creating an amazing fresh fruit & vegetable cheese board.

Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Cheese Board

2-3 types of cheese, I like to use a creamy goat cheese, a Spanish manchego, and an aged Irish cheddar

1 pint fresh blueberries

1 quart of strawberries

1-2 large bunches of fresh grapes, I like to use both red & green grapes

1 cup of sugar snap peas

1 cup of grape tomatoes

1/2 cup dried apricots

1 handful of fresh basil

Optional; 2 cups of whole grain crackers or several slices of crusty bread

DIRECTIONS:

1) Reserve a large wooden cutting board or platter.

2) Wash & dry your fresh produce and herbs. Reserve.

3) Using 2 small to medium bowls, portion out the blueberries and crackers. Place on your board or platter.

4) Place your cheeses on the board or platter, and feel free to pre-slice some sections too!

5) Next, we will begin to fill in any gaps on the board with your fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs. You want to think about color & texture! There isn’t a wrong way to create a cheese board!

6) Garnish with fresh flowers and enjoy with your favorite wine or cocktail!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today