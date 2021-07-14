Creating a delicious fresh fruit & vegetable cheese board

(Mass Appeal) – Like a lot of people, the weekends are meant for relaxing. Sitting on your patio or deck enjoying a beverage and some snacks might be right up your alley. However, do you find that sometimes the snacks get boring? Our friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, “Straight to the Hips, Baby”, is here with advice on creating some simple alfresco snacking options by creating an amazing fresh fruit & vegetable cheese board.

Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Cheese Board

2-3 types of cheese, I like to use a creamy goat cheese, a Spanish manchego, and an aged Irish cheddar

1 pint fresh blueberries

1 quart of strawberries

1-2 large bunches of fresh grapes, I like to use both red & green grapes

1 cup of sugar snap peas

1 cup of grape tomatoes

1/2 cup dried apricots

1 handful of fresh basil

Optional; 2 cups of whole grain crackers or several slices of crusty bread

DIRECTIONS:

1) Reserve a large wooden cutting board or platter.

2) Wash & dry your fresh produce and herbs. Reserve.

3) Using 2 small to medium bowls, portion out the blueberries and crackers. Place on your board or platter.

4) Place your cheeses on the board or platter, and feel free to pre-slice some sections too!

5) Next, we will begin to fill in any gaps on the board with your fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs. You want to think about color & texture! There isn’t a wrong way to create a cheese board!

6) Garnish with fresh flowers and enjoy with your favorite wine or cocktail!