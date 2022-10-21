(Mass Appeal) – Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, shares with us a seasonal mocktail recipe the whole family can enjoy that takes advantage of local apples.

Spiced Apple Mocktail

Ingredients

6 ounces apple cider 3 ounces brewed & chilled earl grey tea 1.5 ounces cinnamon spice sugar syrup, see below for recipe* .5 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice, strained for seeds & pulp squeeze of fresh orange juice splash of club soda ice green apples for garnish

Instructions

Add the cider, chilled tea, cinnamon simple syrup, lemon juice, and orange juice into a shaker, halfway filled with ice. Cover and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into already prepared ice filled tumblers. Add a splash of club soda for fizz and garnish with a green apple slice.

Tip; Dip your apple garnish into a little bit of fresh lemon juice, to prevent browning.

Cinnamon Spice Simple Syrup

Ingredients

¼ cup dark brown sugar ¾ cup sugar 1 cup of water 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cinnamon stick 5 green cardamom pods, cracked

Instructions