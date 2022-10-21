(Mass Appeal) – Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, shares with us a seasonal mocktail recipe the whole family can enjoy that takes advantage of local apples.
Spiced Apple Mocktail
Ingredients
6 ounces apple cider
3 ounces brewed & chilled earl grey tea
1.5 ounces cinnamon spice sugar syrup, see below for recipe*
.5 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice, strained for seeds & pulp
squeeze of fresh orange juice
splash of club soda
ice
green apples for garnish
Instructions
Add the cider, chilled tea, cinnamon simple syrup, lemon juice, and orange juice into a shaker, halfway filled with ice. Cover and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into already prepared ice filled tumblers. Add a splash of club soda for fizz and garnish with a green apple slice.
Tip; Dip your apple garnish into a little bit of fresh lemon juice, to prevent browning.
Cinnamon Spice Simple Syrup
Ingredients
¼ cup dark brown sugar
¾ cup sugar
1 cup of water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cinnamon stick
5 green cardamom pods, cracked
Instructions
- Combine all of the ingredients into a medium sized pot and give it a quick stir.
- Bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Once at a boil, let boil for two minutes, or until all the sugar has dissolved.
- Strain the syrup into a small sieve set on top of a glass jelly jar. Dispose of the leftover cooked spices. Cover and chill. Can be used for up to seven days.