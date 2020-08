(Mass Appeal) – Tassels are extremely popular right now – and can be a great way to update existing jewelry you already have. Malena Chipps, owner of FancyThatAntiques.com, joined us today to show how it’s done.

Tassels, said Chipps, are a great way to update older clip-on earrings, broken bib necklaces or even a gold chain.

All you need is thread, embroidery floss, or yarn to make the tassel. Chipps suggests using two or three colors to give the thread a professional ombre look.