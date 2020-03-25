1  of  7
Creating order with kids at home by making a schedule

(Mass Appeal) – Children do well with structure and it’s reassuring to work with them on creating a schedule. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline joined us with advice on how to help your kids get happy and organized!

Dr. Saline said come from a place of compassion when dealing with your children – if they are acting out, it could be coming from a place of confusion and anxiety.

Work with them on creating a schedule that meets their needs and includes time to spent outdoors and being creative. Also make a point to exercise with you kids – it gets some much needed endorphins flowing!

