Creative and budget-friendly fun for kids stuck at home

(Mass Appeal) – These can be trying times for parents – cooped up with kids, constantly looking for things to do to keep them entertained. Thank goodness for Valerie Smart, creator of the blog the 413 Mom, who shared some fun things to do with your kids while at home during the quarantine.

Smart has amazing ideas, including using pipe cleaners to make a design on a strainer and using masking tape to create balance beams and parking spots for toy cars on your floor.

Smart also had a simple sorting game for kids using muffin tins and an eraser collection. She also said giving children Lego build challenges is a fun way to keep kids creative and occupied.