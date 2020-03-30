Breaking News
Six Flags New England to delay opening
Watch Live
Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Creative and budget-friendly fun for kids stuck at home

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – These can be trying times for parents – cooped up with kids, constantly looking for things to do to keep them entertained. Thank goodness for Valerie Smart, creator of the blog the 413 Mom, who shared some fun things to do with your kids while at home during the quarantine.

Smart has amazing ideas, including using pipe cleaners to make a design on a strainer and using masking tape to create balance beams and parking spots for toy cars on your floor.

Smart also had a simple sorting game for kids using muffin tins and an eraser collection. She also said giving children Lego build challenges is a fun way to keep kids creative and occupied.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories