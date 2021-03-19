Creative cocktails to kick-off the weekend

(Mass Appeal) – We are back in the kitchen with Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog, Straight-to-the-hips-baby, and we’re following up the delicious gnocchi dinner with two delightful drinks!

APPLE AND ORANGE BOURBON SOUR

Makes 1 Cocktail

4 ounces filtered apple juice

2 ounces bourbon

1-ounce maple allspice simple syrup*

1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 ounce freshly squeezed Cara Cara orange juice

dash of Regans’ Orange Bitters

citrus wheels, edible flowers, or blackberries for garnish



In the cup of a shaker, pour the apple, lemon, and orange juices.

Add the bourbon and simple syrup, along with a large handful of ice.

Close the shaker and vigorously shake for at least 30 seconds.

Take an Old Fashioned glass or large tumbler, and fill halfway with ice.

Strain the drink into the glass and add a dash or two of orange bitters.

Garnish with a cocktail stick of blackberries, an orange wheel, or a twist of lemon.

MAPLE ALLSPICE SIMPLE SYRUP INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup pure Canadian maple syrup

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 Cara Cara Orange sliced

3 allspice berries



Place all of the ingredients into a small sauce pan, set over medium high heat.

While stirring occasionally, bring the mixture to a boil.

Let boil for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and strain the maple simple syrup into a glass jar with fitted top. Discard the solids.

Refrigerate.

The cocktail syrup will last about two weeks in the chiller.



BLACKBERRY-CHERRY SIDECAR

2 ounces cognac/brandy

1 ounce Cointreau

1 ounce unsweetened bottled cherry juice

1 once fresh lemon juice

1.5 ounces simple syrup

6 fresh blackberries + more for garnish

Ice



In a cocktail shaker, combine the lemon juice and blackberries. Muddle thoroughly with a muddler (or in a pinch, the handle of a wooden spoon).

Add a handful of ice and combine the simple syrup, Cointreau, cognac (or brandy), and cherry juice to the shaker. Close the shaker and vigorously shake for 30 seconds.

Take your chosen glass and fill it with a few ice cubes. Set a small sieve over the glass and strain the cocktail. Garnish with fresh blackberries.