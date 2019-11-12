Creative pumpkin pie cupcakes will wow your guests on Thanksgiving

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for an attention-getting dessert for autumn, we have the recipe for you! Peter Gray, owner of Pete’s Sweets joins us with a recipe for pumpkin cupcakes that are decorated to look like mini pumpkin pies!

Pete’s Sweets Pumpkin Cupcakes

• 1 ½ Cups Light Brown Sugar

• ½ Cup Vegetable Oil

• 3 Large Eggs

• 2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup

• 2 Teaspoons Vanilla Extract

• 1 Cup Pumpkin Puree (Not Pumpkin Pie Filling)

• 2 Cups All-Purpose Flour

• 2 Teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice

• 2 Teaspoons Cinnamon

• 1 ½ Teaspoons Baking Powder

• ¾ Teaspoon Baking Soda

• ¾ Teaspoon Salt

• ¾ Cup Milk

Directions:

For The Cupcakes: Preheat The Oven To 350°F. Line A Cupcake Pan With Cupcake Liners.

In A Large Mixing Bowl, Combine The Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Eggs, Maple Syrup And Vanilla Extract. Beat On Medium Speed Until The Eggs And Oil Are Well Incorporated And The Batter Is Lighter In Color, About 2 Minutes. Scrape Down The Bowl As Needed.

Next Mix In The Pumpkin And Beat Until Well Combined.

In A Medium Sized Bowl, Combine All Remaining Dry Ingredients. Then, Add Half The Dry Ingredients To The Batter Followed Half The Milk And Beat Until It Starts To Combine.

Finally Add The Remaining Dry Ingredients, Mixing On Low Speed While Pouring In The Milk And Beating Until All Of The Ingredients Are Well Combined.

Use A Spatula To Scrape Down The Sides Of The Bowl And Stir The Batter From The Bottom To The Top To Ensure It’s Well Mixed.

Using A Large Cookie Scoop, Divide The Batter Evenly, Filling Each Liner 2/3 Full.

Bake At 350°F For 14-16 Minutes. Test The Cupcakes For Doneness By Inserting A Toothpick Into The Center Of The Cupcake. If The Toothpick Comes Out Clean, The Cupcakes Are Done. Cool Completely.

Vanilla Buttercream Frosting:

• 1 Cup (2 Sticks) Unsalted Butter, Softened

• 3-4 Cups Powdered Sugar, Sifted

• 2 Teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract

• 2-4 Tablespoons Whole Milk Or Heavy Cream

Directions: