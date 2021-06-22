Cucumber jalapeño margarita

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with our friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, “Straight to the Hips, Baby” and she is going to surprise us today by putting a spicy twist on the classic margarita!

Smooth & cool from the cucumber, with tart lime and a spicy jalapeño kick, this drink is finished with a mild exotic vanilla flavor añejo tequila. The perfect cocktail for Summer entertaining!



Ingredients:

2 ounces Añejo Tequila

2 ounces fresh lime juice

1 1/2 ounces simple syrup

1/2 ounce cointreau

1 fresh jalapeño pepper

1 cucumber

ice

Directions:

Peel half the cucumber and slice 4 pieces into 1/4 inch rounds. Slice 3 pieces of jalapeño (keeping the seeds) into 1/4 inch rounds. Reserve. In a shaker without ice, pour the simple syrup and add the sliced cucumber & jalapeño. Muddle everything into the simple syrup. Smash the cucumber and pepper to release all of the juice and oils. Juice your limes. Add a large handful of ice to your shaker. Pour in the lime juice, cointreau, and tequila. Close the shaker and vigorously shake for 30 seconds to blend. The shaker should become frosted. Fill a large tumbler with ice and place a small sieve over the top. Strain the cocktail into the glass, catching any seeds or pulp. Garnish with several thinly cut rounds of cucumber & jalapeño pepper. Enjoy immediately!

Tip: The longer this drink sits, the spicier it gets, due to the oils in the jalapeño coming out. This is a make-to-order sort of cocktail!