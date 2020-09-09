Custody complications created by COVID-19

(Mass Appeal) – Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has even caused ripples with divorcing couples who are dealing with custody issues. Gabrielle Hartley, attorney and author of “Better Apart: The Radically Positive Way to Separate,” joined us with solutions to some of the problems couples may encounter.

Hartley noted that some parents have differing ideas on what is safe for their children, which can create problems in a shared custody situation.

She added mediation is becoming much more popular option as couples are forced to work together because court dates are few and far between.