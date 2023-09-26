(Mass Appeal) – Every Columbus Day weekend, cycling enthusiasts come together for the Great River Ride. The event offers an array of routes that start and end in Westfield, showcasing breathtaking views and picturesque landscapes along the way. With the upcoming ride scheduled in just over a week, there is still an opportunity to register. Joining us from the Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail to shed more light on the event are Don Podolski, Director of Education, and Paul Cacolice, a board member.