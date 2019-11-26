Dairy-free, vegan green bean casserole

(Mass Appeal) - Looking for something truly unique to give to a loved one? Come down to Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield and create a custom candle with your very own picture and personalized message on it.

Retail manager Jay Gerace joined us to talk us through the simple process. According to Gerace, a digital photo works best and Yankee Candle Village has several spots for holiday photo opportunities throughout the store. The photo and personalized message is printed out to be placed on candle of your choice.