Dairy-free, vegan green bean casserole

Lucy Morton, Functional Medicine & Certified Health Coach, gave us a vegan green bean casserole recipe you can make for specific diets this Thanksgiving.
Ingredients:
Heaping 1/2 cup raw cashews, soaked for 30 minutes or overnight (if allergy use sunflower seeds or pine nuts)
1/2 cup water
3 medium onions, divided
3 tbsp whole grain bread crumbs (sub certified GF bread crumbs if necessary)
3 tbsp flour (sub certified gluten-free flour if necessary)
2 1/4 tsp salt (divided)
2 lbs frozen cut green beans
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 (8oz) packages sliced mushrooms, chopped
Pinch ground nutmeg (optional)
1 tbsp soy sauce (sub tamari for gluten-free)
1/4 cup dry white wine (I used chardonnay) (if you don’t want to use wine, use vegetable broth)
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Grease a 9×13 or 3qt baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
- Place cashews in a small bowl and cover with hot water. Set aside to soak for 30 minutes or overnight. (If you have a nutribullet or high speed blender, 10 minutes of soaking is fine.)
- Meanwhile, preheat oven to 475F and spray a baking sheet or line with parchment paper. Thinly slice two of the onions and dice one onion, setting aside the diced one for later. Combine two sliced onions with bread crumbs, flour and 3/4 tsp salt in a large bowl, tossing to combine. Be sure to separate each individual onion piece. Spread onions in an even layer on baking sheet. Bake for about 20 minutes, tossing halfway through. Watch carefully to make sure they don’t burn towards the end of cooking. Once onions are done, remove from oven and lower oven heat to 350F for casserole.
- Bring a large pot with two inches of water to a boil. Once boiling, add green beans (alternatively you can steam them in the microwave according to package directions). Bring back to a boil (this may take a while) and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until tender. Drain and run cold water over green beans to stop cooking. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Once hot, add diced onion and cook for five minutes. Add garlic and mushrooms and for another ten minutes, stirring often. Add nutmeg, soy sauce, white wine or broth, 1 1/2 tsp salt, and pepper. (It will taste salty, that’s ok!). Simmer for five minutes.
- Blend soaked cashews with water in a blender or food processor until completely smooth and creamy. Add cashew cream or sunflower cream and 1/4 of the baked onions to vegetable mixture along with cooked green beans, stirring to combine.
- Spread mixture into prepared dish. Top with remaining baked onions. Bake at 350F for 20 minutes (if onions are on the crispier side, you can cover with foil for first half of cooking.) Serve hot!