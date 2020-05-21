Dakin Humane Society taking steps to resume select services

(Mass Appeal) – Now that the Gov. Baker’s reopening guidelines have been released, Dakin Humane Society is taking steps to begin resuming select services for animals. Carmine DiCenso, executive director of Dakin Humane Society, joined us with details.

According to DiCenso, today is the first day the society will be offering spay and neuter services. There is a backlog of pets to work through before appointments are open to the general public.

DiCenso noted that they hope to open vaccine clinics next.