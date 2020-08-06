Damage from the storm? We’ve got your insurance questions answered

(Mass Appeal) – Many people are still tabulating the damage from this week’s storm and may have questions about what’s covered by insurance. Dave Griffin, senior vice president with the Dowd Agencies, joined us to answer some common questions.

Griffin noted that when a neighbor’s tree falls on your property, it’s your responsibility to clean it up – same if it’s your car. If you loose a lot of shingles, the adjuster who comes to your property will determine the extent of the damage and if you need a new roof or not.

Griffin said if you do see storm damage, document it, take pictures, and call get an adjuster there as soon as possible.