Dan Whalen joins us to celebrate National Corn Fritter Day!

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to putting a twist on classic dishes, food blogger Dan Whalen from The Food in My Beard has the creativity to churn out amazing flavor combinations!

Check out his recipe for Street Corn Fritters!

INGREDIENTS:

Fritters:

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch salt

pinch sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

1 tablespoon melted butter

1-1/4 cup corn

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup crumbled cotija cheese

Oil for frying (peanut or vegetable)

Sauce:

1 cup mayo

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

Garnish: