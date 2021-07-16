Dan Whalen joins us to celebrate National Corn Fritter Day!

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to putting a twist on classic dishes, food blogger Dan Whalen from The Food in My Beard has the creativity to churn out amazing flavor combinations!
Check out his recipe for Street Corn Fritters!
INGREDIENTS:
Fritters:
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- pinch salt
- pinch sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 1-1/4 cup corn
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/4 cup crumbled cotija cheese
- Oil for frying (peanut or vegetable)
Sauce:
- 1 cup mayo
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
Garnish:
- Chopped cilantro
- Crumbled cotija cheese
- Smoked paprika