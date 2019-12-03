Danny New is heading back to the Sunshine State

(Mass Appeal) – It’s a bittersweet day on Mass Appeal as our co-host Danny New announces that he will be departing from our program at the end of the month. Danny has been an integral part of our shows for more than 700 shows (as well as meeting 125 of his favorite Pets of the Week!)

Danny has an exciting opportunity to transfer to another station within our Nexstar family, WFLA in Tampa, Florida to host its nationally syndicated lifestyle program “Daytime.”

Danny’s last show will be Thursday, December 26th, and we hope you’ll join us to wish him a bon voyage!