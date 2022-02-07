Dark chocolate and orange pots de crème: A dessert to fall in love with

(Mass Appeal) – Every romantic Valentine’s Day dinner needs and sweet ending and the wonderful Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, is joining us to create a dessert sure to get your pulse racing…. dark chocolate and orange pots de crème!

Pots de crème, French for little pots of cream, are one of the easiest confections for home cooks to prepare. They take only minutes to assemble, and then typically need less than half an hour of unattended time in the oven. After chilling, they can easily rest in the fridge overnight for serving the next day. For Valentine’s Day, these special dark chocolate and orange pots de crème are perfect to make ahead. Most of the ingredients are easy to find in a single stop at your local supermarket. No fancy chocolate is required, just readily available semisweet (Ghiradelli is my favorite.) Orange liqueur can be purchased at your local spirits store.

Chocolate paired with orange is always a winning combination and works particularly well in these little custards. The refreshing citrus taste balances the deep, rich notes of dark chocolate.

Ingredients

2 cups whipping or heavy cream

4 oz semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/2 tsp powdered instant espresso coffee

6 large egg yolks

3 tbsp sugar

1/8 tsp salt

4 tsp grated orange zest

3 tbsp orange liqueur such as Triple Sec or Grand Marnier

Orange-Scented Whipping Cream and Garnishes

1 /2 cup whipping or heavy cream

2 tsp confectioner’s sugar

1 tbsp orange liqueur such as Triple Sec or Grand Marnier

1 small square of semisweet chocolate for shaving

1 to 1 1/2 tsp grated orange zest