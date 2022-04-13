(Mass Appeal) – Looking for the perfect Passover or Easter dessert? Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” shows us how to make this delicious treat, served with Vanilla Whipped Cream and Raspberry Coulis.

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces 60% cacao bittersweet baking chocolate, I prefer Ghirardelli

6 tablespoons + more to grease the pan salted butter, Cold & Cubed

6 large eggs, Separated into Yolks & Whites

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons espresso powder

1 tablespoon vanilla sugar

Edible flowers such as violets, pansies, and chamomile flowers. These can be found in the fresh herb section of your local grocer.

DIRECTIONS: