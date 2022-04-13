(Mass Appeal) – Looking for the perfect Passover or Easter dessert? Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” shows us how to make this delicious treat, served with Vanilla Whipped Cream and Raspberry Coulis.
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 ounces 60% cacao bittersweet baking chocolate, I prefer Ghirardelli
- 6 tablespoons + more to grease the pan salted butter, Cold & Cubed
- 6 large eggs, Separated into Yolks & Whites
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons espresso powder
- 1 tablespoon vanilla sugar
- Edible flowers such as violets, pansies, and chamomile flowers. These can be found in the fresh herb section of your local grocer.
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 275F and place an oven rack in the middle position.
- Prepare your 9 inch springform pan; Cut a circle of parchment paper to fit the inner section of the pan and insert. Grease the pan edges and parchment paper with butter. Reserve.
- Separate your eggs into two separate bowls; one containing the yolks and the other the egg whites. Reserve.
- Roughly chop the bittersweet baking chocolate and add to a large microwave safe bowl, along with the remaining cubed salted butter.
- Melt the butter & chocolate together in 30 second intervals on high heat in the microwave. Stir with a fork between each heating. Melt until smooth & viscous (about 4 intervals). Let cool slightly.
- Now you will whisk the egg yolks into the melted chocolate mixture, until combined. Next, add the espresso powder to the chocolate and mix until incorporated. Reserve.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or using a hand held mixer and a large bowl) beat the egg whites on high, until soft peaks are formed. The egg whites should be white, but still airy and “floppy”, when they reach the soft peak stage.
- Continue beating and gradually add the vanilla sugar + regular sugar to the egg whites. On high speed, beat until stiff peaks are formed. You want to beat until glossy & white. Test the stiffness by dipping a spatula into the egg whites; you should be able to pull out the spatula with a dollop of egg white that stands straight and doesn’t sag.
- Take 1/4 of the stiff egg whites and whisk to into the chocolate/egg yolk mixture.
- Using a rubber spatula, add the remaining beaten egg whites to the bowl and carefully fold into the batter. You want most of the egg whites to mix into the chocolate, but not mix so vigorously that the airiness of the egg whites dissolves.
- Next, gently scrape the chocolate batter into the prepared springform pan. Lightly smooth the top with a spatula or offset spatula.
- Bake for 45 minutes. The cake will rise significantly, but then fall quite a bit after you remove it from the oven. Don’t panic! This is exactly what makes this fudge cake so special.
- Cool completely on a wire rack before serving.
- Remove from the springform pan and transfer (carefully!) to a cake plate or cake stand, using two sturdy spatulas. The parchment paper should help create a stronger base.
- Serve with a raspberry coulis and vanilla whipped cream, or your favorite ice cream or gelato.