Dark Chocolate Red Wine Brownies

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, for the dessert course.

Ingredients:

1 cup red wine

1 1/2 sticks butter or melted coconut oil

8 ounces chocolate chips, dark

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup cacao powder or cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups coconut sugar

2 eggs

Nonstick cooking spray

Optional: Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting



Preheat oven to 350°F.Pour the red wine into a saucepot and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil until reduced by half, about 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. Line an 8×8-inch metal baking pan with parchment paper. Melt the butter or coconut oil in a medium sauce pan or in the microwave in 30 second intervals. Until fully melted, add in the chocolate and stir until fully melted. You may need to add the chocolate to the microwave for 30 seconds to help the melting along. In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside. Once the chocolate mixture is cool to the touch, add in the coconut sugar and stir until smooth. Add the eggs and whisk to combine. Continue whisking and add in 1/2 cup of the red wine reduction. Once smooth, add in the flour mixture and stir until just mixed through. Spray the parchment-lined baking tray with nonstick cooking spray and pour in the batter. Using a rubber spatula, smooth it out a bit. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Let cool. Once cool, lift the brownies out of the pan by the parchment and cut into squares. Dust with some cocoa powder or confectioners’ sugar to serve.