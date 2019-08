Old Sturbridge Village is hosting the largest military reenactment in New England this upcoming weekend with more than 1,000 people involved. Redcoats and Rebels transforms the Village into a military camp with cannon demonstrations, battles, field hospitals, and more.

According to Director of Public Events Jim O'Brien and Justin Kennick, program manager of the Gristmill, the event is a wonderful education in history. People portraying British, Scottish, French and Colonial soldiers will be camping out at the Village all weekend long.